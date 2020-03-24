SAN ANTONIO — Community leaders will be holding a Q&A session on Facebook this evening to answer your questions about the 'stay home, work safe' order that is set to go into effect at 11:59 p.m.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. through Facebook Live; it will also be live-streamed on AT&T channel 99, Grande channel 20, Spectrum channel 21, and digital antenna 16.

Residents can submit their questions in advance on social media to @COSAGOV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Residents can also submit questions by calling 311 or (210)-207-6000 or by emailing 311customerservice@sanantonio.gov