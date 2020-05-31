WATCH LIVE: City leaders to provide update on downtown safety, temporary curfew

The city will also provide updates on the local disaster declaration and cleanup efforts.

SAN ANTONIO — City officials are providing an update on preparations to ensure residents and visitors in the downtown area are safe. The update will take place around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The city will also provide updates on the temporary curfew, local disaster declaration and cleanup efforts.

This comes after Mayor Ron Nirenberg signed a local disaster declaration last night and issued a temporary curfew between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday. He issued another curfew for 10 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.