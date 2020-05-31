WATCH LIVE: City leaders to provide update on downtown safety, temporary curfew

SAN ANTONIO — City officials are providing an update on preparations to ensure residents and visitors in the downtown area are safe. The update will take place around 3 p.m. Sunday.
The city will also provide updates on the temporary curfew, local disaster declaration and cleanup efforts.
This comes after Mayor Ron Nirenberg signed a local disaster declaration last night and issued a temporary curfew between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday. He issued another curfew for 10 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.
The City of San Antonio crews have been cleaning up the downtown area since early this morning and have removed all trash and debris from city streets, sidewalks and public areas.