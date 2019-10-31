SAN ANTONIO — City Council released its new comprehensive plan in hopes of ending the cycle of domestic violence in our area.

The plan was developed by San Antonio Metropolitan Health District (Metro Health), the Department of Human Services (DHS) and the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD). It recognizes domestic violence as a public health issue and uses that perspective to find effective prevention and rehabilitation efforts.

As part of the plan, the San Antonio Area Foundation is starting a positive parenting program (Triple P), investing $600,000 to partner with local non-profits and empower families.

"In very few cities is this issue ever addressed as a public health issue, and the fact that folks are coming in at multi-levels are coming in and wanting to fix this, we should be very proud of the city and its leaders," Patricia Mejia with San Antonio Area Foundation said.

The foundation will be releasing the list of non-profits it will partner with at the end of this year. Mejia said this effort mirrors the mission of former owner, John L. Santikos.

"In just a short time of three years, 90,000 families will be impacted, specifically, 90,000 children under the age of five," Meija said. "I think the message is that the community cares and together we are addressing this issue."

Jasmine McGill, founder of the local non-profit King's Angels said she was excited to hear that city leaders had a plan to partner with local non-profits who are already working in the community with at-risk families.

"It is a growing epidemic in this area," McGill said, "and I know it happens everywhere, but this is our city, and it's time for the people of San Antonio to take it back. We have to make this city safer for our children. It's our job to protect them."

McGill said local organizations struggle to make ends meet without the backing of the city or a foundation. McGill said the Rapier Family Foundation has been King's Angels' saving grace and has helped them reach more abuse victims and families in need.

They are currently gathering donations at 1445 Austin Hwy 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Monday-Friday) for foster children in need.

You can learn more about the city's domestic violence comprehensive plan on the city's website.

