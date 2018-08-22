More than 100 people showed up to the first public meeting to discuss the future of Plaza Guadalupe. The purpose of the meeting was to hear what the community would like to see for the space.

A spokesperson with the city said the goal is to encourage a collaborative process that will support the ongoing evolution of this community asset.

"My favorite memory of the plaza is that my son took his first steps here, right there at the playground," Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales said while addressing the crowd.

Members of the community went from one vision board to the next, putting a green dot on what they wanted to see at Plaza Guadalupe and a red dot for what they did not. The boards covered a range of topics, from security concerns to creative ways to utilize the space

Ramon Vasquez, Executive Director of American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions, is a tenant next door to the plaza. He believes the community and the city have to collaborate together to attract bigger crowds and more events to the open air amphitheater.

"If they wouldn't have done this, we wouldn't be bringing people together to talk about the future of the plaza. Before, nobody cared and now, people care," Vasquez said.

Tonight's meeting was just the first of three. The next one is expected to happen next month, but a date has not been set yet.

