SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is dropping the lawsuit filed against the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association.

The suit was filed over the 10-year "evergreen" clause in the union's collective bargaining agreement.

The move sets up the ability for the union and City to negotiate a new CBA, City Attorney Andy Segovia wrote in a letter to the union's attorney.

"By dropping the lawsuit," Segovia writes, "the City is demonstrating its intent to take a positive step that will hopefully result in productive discussions and mutually agreed upon terms for a new CBA as soon as possible."

Segovia also signaled that the City would be prepared to meet during the weeks of December 3 and December 10 to "discuss logistics for commencing negotiations with the help of a mediator," depending on the fire union's availability.

