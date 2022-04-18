Trash and debris left behind after Easter camping in city parks

The City of San Antonio lifted the park curfew starting at 11 p.m. on Thursday through 11 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO — The curfews were back in effect Monday morning at all city parks after camping was once again allowed for the Easter holiday.

Campers were asked to clean up their areas, but a photographer with KENS 5 found quite a lot of trash left behind from the festivities.

The photographer spotted barbeque pits, cardboard boxes, an air mattress, canopies, beer and soda cans, chairs, decorations and a lot of full trash bags, among other things.