SAN ANTONIO — City leaders have released a plan detailing efforts to reopen San Antonio during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 55-page document details the guidelines for reopening, anticipated phases and the strategies in place. The document can be found here.
City council, Commissioners Court discussed the details further in a meeting Tuesday.
"It must be clearly stated that re-opening businesses and other sectors of the economy may increase the risk of COVID-19 in our community," the document says.
To help combat the spread, the city has recommended a phased process:
- Phase 1: Stay Home, Work Safe.
- Phase 2: Staged reopening by risk assessments
- Phase 3: Easing of restrictions in the context of improving conditions
- Phase 4: Pandemic Preparedness
The goals of Phase 1 are to slow the transmission of coronavirus, increase testing capacity, ensure that the healthcare system has the capacity to safely treat both COVID-19 patients and prepare for the next phase.
The goals of Phase two includes cautiously re-opening activities and businesses while expanding testing and contact tracing abilities. Services may be opened at reduced capacity. The continued risk mitigation includes:
- People who are working successfully from home may continue to do so
- Elderly and those with medical risk factors should still stay home as much as possible.
- Continued limitations to sizes of gatherings, no greater than 50
- Employers should screen employees (temperature checks, symptom questions)
- Employers should continue with masking, hand hygiene and surface cleaning
Phase three eases restrictions further. During this phase, coronavirus cases have decreased. High-risk businesses and enterprises not meeting safety guidelines will receive targeted support, education and restrictions until guidelines are met.
Phase four begins once coronavirus is no longer a threat to our community. There will be a focus in a city, county crisis plan to maintain protection against the spread of the virus.
