SAN ANTONIO — City leaders have released a plan detailing efforts to reopen San Antonio during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 55-page document details the guidelines for reopening, anticipated phases and the strategies in place. The document can be found here.

City council, Commissioners Court discussed the details further in a meeting Tuesday.

"It must be clearly stated that re-opening businesses and other sectors of the economy may increase the risk of COVID-19 in our community," the document says.

To help combat the spread, the city has recommended a phased process:

Phase 1: Stay Home, Work Safe.

Phase 2: Staged reopening by risk assessments

Phase 3: Easing of restrictions in the context of improving conditions

Phase 4: Pandemic Preparedness

The goals of Phase 1 are to slow the transmission of coronavirus, increase testing capacity, ensure that the healthcare system has the capacity to safely treat both COVID-19 patients and prepare for the next phase.

The goals of Phase two includes cautiously re-opening activities and businesses while expanding testing and contact tracing abilities. Services may be opened at reduced capacity. The continued risk mitigation includes:

People who are working successfully from home may continue to do so

Elderly and those with medical risk factors should still stay home as much as possible.

Continued limitations to sizes of gatherings, no greater than 50

Employers should screen employees (temperature checks, symptom questions)

Employers should continue with masking, hand hygiene and surface cleaning

Phase three eases restrictions further. During this phase, coronavirus cases have decreased. High-risk businesses and enterprises not meeting safety guidelines will receive targeted support, education and restrictions until guidelines are met.

Phase four begins once coronavirus is no longer a threat to our community. There will be a focus in a city, county crisis plan to maintain protection against the spread of the virus.

