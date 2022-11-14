Councilman Perry requests sabbatical; City Council to vote on whether to call for his resignation

"I take full responsibility and wholly acknowledge that my actions caused the accident that occurred on the evening of Sunday, November 6th. I am genuinely sorry not only to the occupants of the other vehicle, but to my district neighbors, my staff and the city staff, my family and friends and the community as a whole. I know there could have easily been a much worse outcome and I am grateful to God that no one else was injured.



I humbly and respectfully ask for forgiveness. I have spent this past week convalescing, praying and reflecting on my bad decisions. At church yesterday morning, I was reminded that faith is a journey, not a destination. Faith gives us the confidence to be courageous. I have faith that I can be better, do better and make better decisions.



That being said, I have come to the conclusion that while waiting for the investigation to conclude, I am requesting a sabbatical from my duties as D10 Councilman. During this time, I will be taking the appropriate measures as determined by medical professionals to ensure this will never happen again. I commit wholeheartedly to whatever course of action or rehabilitation they recommend. I take my responsibilities as an elected official to District 10 and the City of San Antonio very seriously.



Aside from my military career, public service has been the greatest privilege of my life. I sincerely apologize to the community for not living up to the standards and values you all deserve and I have sworn to uphold. I pledge to do whatever it takes to regain your confidence. Although I do not intend to resign my seat, I am asking for some time for me to heal, for due process to play out and for a little humanity and compassion.



I am human and I made a bad decision. A huge one. I would ask that my colleagues show some compassion and patience in giving me time to make corrections for my most regrettable actions instead of rushing this resolution through today. At the end of the day, it is my belief that the people of District 10 who elected me should be the ones who decide who sits in this office.



Thank you to everyone who has reached out with kind words of encouragement. It has not gone on deaf ears. I hope to regain the respect and trust that each of you has given me over the past six years."