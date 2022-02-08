City council to hold special session discussing abortion rights

The resolution will prevent the city from keeping abortion and abortion related records, in effort to prevent a criminal investigation from taking place.

SAN ANTONIO — The city council will be holding a special session Tuesday to discuss a resolution to protect abortion rights in San Antonio.

The resolution prevents city funds from being used to keep record of reports of abortion, miscarriage or other reproductive healthcare acts that may be used to pursue a criminal investigation.

District 5 councilwoman Teri Castillo introduced the resolution to protect abortion rights. Castillo held a news conference last week announcing the resolution.

This special session comes more than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade --- the decision allowing a trigger law in Texas that bans abortion.

The law makes it a crime to aid or perform an abortion, and allows the attorney general to bring forth a lawsuit and seek a penalty of no less than $100,00 per performed abortion.

That law goes into effect on August 25.

The city says they can’t tell San Antonio Police or the chief of police which laws to enforce, but they can give a police recommendation not to criminalize women.

This resolution is similar to the Grace Act which the city of Austin passed a few weeks ago. Their law directs the city manager to designate abortion as the lowest possible priority for a criminal investigation.

Part of the resolution includes making abortion access a priority in the city’s legislative agenda for the state legislative session next year.

Seven members of the council have expressed support for the resolution so far.