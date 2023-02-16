City Council certifies signatures to put Justice Charter Amendment on the ballot

This fulfills obligation under state law to place the Justice Charter on the ballot, which would decriminalize marijuana and abortion if receiving voter approval.

SAN ANTONIO — After receiving the required number of signatures, voters will decide on a Justice Charter aimed at several reforms of police, including decriminalizing marijuana, decriminalizing abortion, banning no-knock warrants and chokeholds.

Despite the high-profile issues on the ballot, the City Attorney has said the changes involved are inconsistent with Texas law.

Several people spoke out in support and opposition of the charter amendment during Thursday’s city council meeting. It was made clear several times by the city attorney that the vote was not on the merits of the charter amendment.

Three council members including Councilman Clayton Perry, John Courage and Manny Pelaez all walked out of the meeting and were absent when the vote took place. The vote, which was under the consent agenda with all regular items, was approved 7-3.

