City appoints new Interim Deputy Public Health Director

An announcement was made Tuesday by City Manager Erik Walsh.

SAN ANTONIO — An executive personnel change has been made to the City of San Antonio.

An announcement made Tuesday by City Manager Erik Walsh says Dr. Sandra Guerra has been appointed as Interim Deputy Public Health Director.

Most recently, Dr. Guerra was the Assistant Medical Director with the Metro Health Department. She holds a Doctor of Medicine from Texas A&M University, a Master of Public Health degree from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Texas at Austin.