City and San Antonio Police Officers Association happy with tentative collective bargaining agreement

In just one year, the city and SAPOA reached a deal that both sides felt was fair, but community advocates feel additional reform is needed.

SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday, the city of San Antonio and the San Antonio Police Officers Association reached a tentative deal on a collective bargaining agreement.

This comes after a year of negotiations, which started immediately after SAPOA’s president began his first term.

Both sides said they felt happy with the deal and comfortable with some of the changes made.

One group calling for police accountability feels if they didn’t spend the past two years pushing for police reform, some of the changes wouldn’t have been made.

A handshake between Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez and the police union’s representative Ron DeLord sealed the end of the final discussion between the parties on Wednesday.

“It was refreshing to have that versus going at each others throats,” San Antonio Police Officer Association President Danny Diaz told KENS 5.

Diaz was happy to reach the agreement after just one year of negotiations.

“I think we settled with the city a contract that is fair for everyone, for both sides, and especially the citizens because like it or not, our main goal is taking care of them first,” Diaz said.

“This agreement compensates our officers for the great work they do, while ensuring that the disciplinary process is fair and balanced for our Police Chief to address officer misconduct,” said City Manager Erik Walsh.

Work still needs to be done to inform SAPOA’s 2,300 members about the changes, which include pay raises, healthcare stability and updated accountability practices.

“I think the community is happy that we have more accountability and tougher discipline for bad officers committing misconduct. But we should in no way think this is the best contract we could’ve had,” Ananda Tomas, executive director of ACT 4 SA said.

All SAPOA’s members will receive a 2% lump sum payment at the beginning of the contract, followed by a 3.5% raise in 2023, a 3.5% raise in 2024, a 4.0% increase in 2025 and a 4.0% raise in 2026.

Tomas agrees officers should be paid well, but acknowledges there are limits within the city’s budget.

“If a 15% pay increase happens every contract, especially as the city prioritizes to keep public safety spending under 66%, we are creating a dangerous slippery slope,” Tomas said.

Another adjustment was made in the disciplinary actions available to the police chief.

The power of an arbitrator brought in for police discipline cases was reduced.

According to city documents, an arbitrator may not substitute their judgment for the judgment of the Chief on the disciplinary penalty given to an officer. The Chief must make his decision supported by a preponderance of evidence including statements and the charges.

The 180-day rule regarding discipline within the department.

Documents say the Chief may not impose punishment for an act that occurred more than 180 days prior to the date the Chief knew about the act.

However, the chief may order an indefinite suspension after the 180-day period if the person is under criminal investigation for the act.

One of Tomas’ issues with the contract is no revision of the CCARB, and the Evergreen Clause—which extended parts of the previous contract while the city and union were in negotiations.

Tomas says there are some positive takeaways—which she thinks wouldn’t have happened if the Prop B ballot initiative wasn’t brought to voters last year.

Diaz says the changes allow for accountability while upholding fairness and due process for officers.

“We’ve been accused of protecting bad officers. That’s far from it, that’s not what we’re doing,” Diaz said.

Diaz says both sides worked to create a balanced discipline structure, but Tomas feels some additional reform is needed.

“The fact that we’re at a tentative agreement does not mean this contract has to be accepted,” Tomas said.

City council still has to approve the agreement, and so does 51% of SAPOA’s members.