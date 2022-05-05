City agrees to settlement with family of man shot and killed by San Antonio Police Officer

A $450,000 settlement was approved by San Antonio City Council nearly six years after a San Antonio Police Officer shot and killed Antronie Scott.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio’s City Council approved a settlement with the family of Antronie Scott—who was shot and killed by an SAPD officer who mistakenly thought Scott was carrying a gun.

SAPD Chief William McManus later said that Scott, who was under surveillance for felony warrants, was carrying a cell phone in his hand. At the time, Officer John Lee, who shot and killed 36-year-old Scott, believed he was carrying a gun.

In 2016, Scott’s wife filed a lawsuit against the city and the police department claiming Scott complied with officers during the traffic stop that turned fatal. Scott’s wife was in the car.

The city council approved the item as part of the city’s consent agenda, so it was not pulled for discussion.

According to the background documents, Lee was parked behind Scott’s vehicle when he served the warrants. Lee believed Scott looked “surprised and angry” when Lee saw Scott look at him through the back window.

The parties have agreed to settle the claims by offering $150,000 to Elena Scott, Antronie’s wife, $150,000 to Antronie Scott, Jr., and $150,000 to Scott’s mother Diane Peppar.