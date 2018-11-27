SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday, talks of moving forward with a "Cite and Release" policy heated up. Officials said they could possibly implement the plan as early as January.

With the proposed policy, any SAPD officer would have the discretion on whether to give a citation to someone for breaking the law on a minor offense, like marijuana possession, or arrest them. Proponents say the plan will save the City money, but opponents say there is no data to back up that case.

District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry said the safety and security of those in San Antonio is his priority. "I support some of these items and I think it would be good for our community, but some of the items on that list, theft of services, damage, things like that, that would cost our neighbors and residents here in the community. I have a problem with those," he said.

So far this year, SAPD has made 6,313 arrests for offenses eligible for Cite and Release. 78 percent of those arrests were for possession of marijuana, 18 percent for theft of service, and 2 percent for criminal mischief. The other 2 percent came for other offenses like graffiti or driving without a license.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said it would be up to the officer at the scene to determine whether or not a person suspected of breaking the law would be hauled off to jail. "If you have someone on the scene who is violent or acting up in anyway, belligerent, arguing with a neighbor, then that person would in all likelihood be arrested based on the circumstances," McManus said.

The policy also states if the officer can not determine the identification of the individual, their next stop would be jail. "If we can't ID you, then there won't be a citation issued. The person would be arrested and along with the ID, we would have to figure out where you live as well," McManus said.

Jessica Azua from the Texas Organizing Project said not only would this policy save the city money by saving time with fewer arrests, but would also keep lives moving forward by keeping those committing these minor offenses out of jail, and those offenses off their permanent record. "If it stays on the record it's going to be really hard for that person to apply for financial aid, to go to school, to rent a house," she said.

McManus plans to meet with the District Attorney-Elect next month to discuss the implementation of the policy, with the hopes City Council will vote on it in January. Bexar County already has a similar policy in effect.

