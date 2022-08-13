SAWS will begin issuing fines for first-time offenders of Stage 2 watering rules

In Stage 2 watering with a sprinkler, irrigation system or soaker hose is only allowed on your designated day between 7-11 a.m. and 7-11 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio has remained steady in Stage 2 watering rules since April as the city stays in persistent drought conditions, however first-time offenders can now receive a fine, according to a SAWS press release.

The San Antonio Water System says there are no foreseeable watering changes for SAWS customers, however, for those not complying with Stage 2 watering rules can now receive a citation and fine of about $150 dollars for first-time offenders, according to the release.

“We have been patrolling neighborhoods, including gated communities, in an effort to enforce compliance with Stage 2,” said Karen Guz, SAWS Director of Conservation. “We’re past the point of issuing warnings; anyone caught wasting water or breaking Stage 2 watering rules will receive a citation.”

In Stage 2 watering with a sprinkler, irrigation system or soaker hose is only allowed on your designated day between 7-11 a.m. and 7-11 p.m. More information on Stage 2 watering rules are on their website.

“We have been through this before and have not needed to go into Stage 3,” he continued. “We can manage this again together if everyone complies to the watering rules,” said Robert R. Puente, SAWS President and CEO.