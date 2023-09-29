Cinco Ranch community mourns student killed in wreck while riding bike to school

There was a tribute to the student during Cinco Ranch's football game on Thursday. There's also a growing memorial near where he was killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

A community is mourning a Cinco Ranch High School student who was hit and killed by a car while riding his bicycle to school on Thursday morning.

People continued to pay their respects to the 14-year-old boy Friday near the spot on Mason Road where he died. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was riding his bike through a crosswalk when he was hit by a car driven by 20-year-old Devin Delvalle.

Katy ISD said there was a display of support for the student killed in the crash during Thursday night's football game. Price told us all the fans in the stands wore green for pedestrian safety.

After news of the tragedy spread throughout Cinco Ranch, the football coaches offered words of healing.

“They told us we had to be a team together and go through this together, and its easy to go through it as team instead of individuals,” Brady Price, a sophomore at Cinco Ranch HS said he plays on the JV team.

Although Price didn’t personally know the victim, he can tell he was loved.

“A lot of the freshmen knew him so it was hard on them,” Price said.

His mom dropped off some balloons, while others dropped off fishing poles and a football, signed by his classmates and friends.

Heather Price told us the student who was killed was on the school’s freshman football team. Although she didn’t know the family personally, she felt the need to pay her respect.

“Everyone’s distraught and heartbroken and I’m sure feeling it could’ve been their child as well,” she said. “So senseless.”

Our hearts are heavy. This one is for you, Logan. pic.twitter.com/W5MQWQUoNn — Cinco Ranch Football (@cincofb) September 29, 2023

The sheriff’s office didn’t say how fast the vehicle DelValle was driving was traveling but did say drivers need to slow down.

The crash happened around 6:40am on Thursday. A crew was on site Friday afternoon to work on the crosswalk signal, although its unclear if it was working at the time of the crash.

“Whether they were flashing or not does not alleviate the responsibility to stop and yield,” Fort Bend District Attorney Brian Middleton said on Thursday.

The driver will be charged under a new state law that makes hitting someone in a crosswalk a possible state jail felony.

A group of kids sat and prayed together at the crash site where a 14-year-old was killed. Many kids are freshmen at Cinco Ranch HS. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/JUeUfpzndz — Troy Kless (@TroyKlessTV) September 29, 2023