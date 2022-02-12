Cigarette sparks fire at San Antonio apartment

When crews arrived to the complex on Bentley Drive, they spotted smoke coming from a unit on the first floor.

SAN ANTONIO — A cigarette sparked a fire at northeast-side apartment, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire broke out before 3:30 a.m. on Friday in the 8000 block of Bentley Drive inside a first-floor apartment unit.

SAFD said the lit cigarette fell on a pile of clothes and started a fire in the closet. Authorities were able to extinguish it quickly.

One person was checked out by EMS for smoke inhalation. No other apartments were damaged, authorities said.

