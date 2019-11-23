CIBOLO, Texas — A man from Marion is not expected to face charges after hitting and killing a Cibolo resident Friday night, officials with the Cibolo Police Department say.

First responders arrived to the 100 block of FM 78 just before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

It was at that location that a man driving eastbound on FM 78 in a Ford F-150 hit a 36-year-old Cibolo resident.

The driver, a 60-year-old man from Marion, told police he had not seen the man walking in the roadway. He did stop to render aid.

The driver along with his passengers were not injured in the accident.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the accident and charges are not expected to be filed, according to officials with the Cibolo Police Department.