Cibolo police say anyone shooting residents with 'splat gun' can be arrested; blames TikTok challenge for uptick

CIBOLO, Texas — The Cibolo Police Department shared a post on Facebook, saying a TikTok challenge may be to blame for residents being shot with a "splat gun."

Now, authorities are asking the community to come forward if they see anyone shooting the gel projectiles at people.

CPD says the guns are marked as toys, but can cause bodily injury. "Incidents such as these are not funny, it is not a game, and can be an arrestable offense," they say.

If anyone sees these guns being used to shoot at people, they are asked to call Schertz Dispatch at (210) 619-1272 to report the incident.

"Educating those involved in these TikTok challenges is imperative to reducing the numbers of these incidents," the department says.