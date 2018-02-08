Social media posts claiming that a potential mass shooting had been averted are false, Cibolo Police said Thursday. The department released a statement that they had no evidence of a potential mass shooting.

The incident in question began Thursday morning at about 8:30 a.m. CPD officers responded to a welfare concern at the Pic-n-Pac location in the 800 Block of FM 1103 for an unresponsive man inside a parked vehicle at the car wash.

According to police, a citizen noticed a firearm inside the vehicle before police arrived. Police later arrested the man for various charges.

Police said rumors began circulating on social media that a potential mass shooting had been averted. CPD announced Thursday afternoon that the information is unfounded, as they have no evidence or reason to believe that there was a potential mass shooting.

