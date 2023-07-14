Cibolo PD installs Amazon locker to safeguard Prime Day packages

Don't let porch pirates steal your Prime Day deals

CIBOLO, Texas — Amazon Prime Day is over, and now that you're waiting for those packages to be delivered, it can be a prime time for porch pirates to strike.

One area police department has something new to help.

Cibolo police partnered with Amazon so residents can now select the their police station as a delivery location. A secured locker is located at the front of their building where people can pick up their packages to make sure they're safe. The location is also under surveillance 24/7.

If you decide to have a package sent to your home, police offered these tips:

-Utilize a video doorbell

-Deliver the package to a neighbor when you're not home

-Deliver the package to a place of work where people are

While police say property crimes are low at the moment, they are still urging residents to also get on what they call a '9 p.m. Routine'. This means turning on porch lights, locking doors, securing windows and taking out valuables from the car.

Criminals look for easy targets. You can make it more difficult for them by following the #9PMroutine! Many vehicle... Posted by Cibolo Police Department on Friday, July 7, 2023

