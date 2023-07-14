Cibolo PD installs Amazon locker to safeguard Prime Day packages

CIBOLO, Texas — Amazon Prime Day is over, and now that you're waiting for those packages to be delivered, it can be a prime time for porch pirates to strike.
One area police department has something new to help.
Cibolo police partnered with Amazon so residents can now select the their police station as a delivery location. A secured locker is located at the front of their building where people can pick up their packages to make sure they're safe. The location is also under surveillance 24/7.
If you decide to have a package sent to your home, police offered these tips:
-Utilize a video doorbell
-Deliver the package to a neighbor when you're not home
-Deliver the package to a place of work where people are
While police say property crimes are low at the moment, they are still urging residents to also get on what they call a '9 p.m. Routine'. This means turning on porch lights, locking doors, securing windows and taking out valuables from the car.
Learn more about KENS 5:
Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.
KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.
Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.
Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.
You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!
Want to get in touch with someone at KENS 5? You can send a message using our Contacts page or email one of our team members.