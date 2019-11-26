SAN ANTONIO — A mother walking home from work was hit and killed. The stretch of road where Rene Kemmerer died is a concern for drivers.

Zack Kemmerer was at a loss for words during our interview.

"She was my best friend," he said. "We have children. I have known her for 20-plus years."

Rene was walking home from work Friday night on east FM 78 in Cibolo. She was hit by a truck and killed. Before it happened, Zack was on the phone with her. It would be the couple's last conversation.

"She didn't even just tell you that she loved you," he said. "She would show you. You felt it, you know?"

Drivers said the road Rene was walking is a danger for pedestrians. There is no walkway, and at night, there are no lights.

Police said no charges have been filed against the driver of the truck. They say alcohol was not a factor.

Zack hopes one day to see her again. "She was beautiful," he said.

In terms of safety, a neighbor in the area said there are plans to add a path under a bridge along that stretch of road, which would create a safer way for pedestrians to cross.

