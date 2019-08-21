CIBOLO, Texas — The mayor of Cibolo will remain in office after facing a backlash stemming from a 1998 federal conviction on drug charges.

Cibolo City Council held a special meeting Tuesday to decide if Mayor Stan “Stosh” Boyle is qualified to continue his term as mayor. City Council chambers were full Tuesday night as people came to support Boyle, some wearing shirts that said #StandwithStosh.

Councilman Brian Byrd started off the meeting, explaining a concerned citizen came to him with information about Boyle’s 1998 charges and conviction of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute MDMA, also known as the drug Ecstasy.

The conviction and the fact that Boyle had not been “released of resulting disabilities” made him ineligible to hold office.

“There are no winners here tonight,” said Byrd. “We’ve all lost here in Cibolo.”

Boyle responded by saying he was released from resulting disabilities, or, in other words, the charges were officially dismissed.

However, when asked if he applied for judicial clemency or a pardon by a higher office, he said his attorneys advised him not to respond.

Boyle’s attorneys also said the law regarding resulting disabilities has not been clearly defined and is therefore unenforceable.

Byrd explained later that Boyle was not eligible for release of resulting disabilities because a pardon for drug charges cannot come from the governor and must be from the President, and he could not find evidence of that.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton published an advisory decision on the issue in May. He wrote, “a finally convicted felon is not eligible to hold public office if the person has not been pardoned or otherwise released from resulting disabilities.”

Councilwoman Jennifer Schultes asked the City Attorney Frank Garza, “what if we get it wrong?”

Garza responded that council’s decision was only to determine if Boyle was qualified to serve as mayor, and according to the city charter, that decision must come from a three quarters vote.

Schultes later asked Boyle if he believed he was released from resulting disabilities, and Boyle responded “yes.”

“This law has never been to a judge, and it’s never been finally decided on how to interpret the release from resulting disabilities and in the end that’s what it came down to,” Schultes said.

It came down to a three to two vote in favor of Boyle. Neither Boyle or Byrd were able to vote in the decision.

Boyle said he was just glad to have this behind him, and thanked his supporters for believing in his ability to lead the city.

“I’m glad the way it turned out. It’s back to business in the City of Cibolo, and I’m just very proud of our community and the way they’ve stood behind me all this way,” he said.

Boyle said he’s still planning to run for reelection in the upcoming election.

He’s still facing Tampering with Evidence charges from the Texas Attorney General for signing under oath on his previous application to run for mayor. On the applications, he signed his name indicating he “had not been finally convicted of a felony for which I have not been pardoned or had my full rights of citizenship restored by other official action.”

Boyle is set to appear in court next month.

