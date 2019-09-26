With Cibolo being named one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas, developer The NRP Group is bringing 300 workforce apartments to the area.

The company announced it will break ground on its Cibolo development, Trophy Oak.

A ceremony took place 10 a.m. Thursday with the City Manager of Cibolo, Robert T. Herrera, among other city officials in attendance.

Trophy Oak will be a key place for young professionals, families and retirees to live and also enjoy local retail, the press release says.

It will feature 12 buildings and 324 units with amenities ranging from a clubhouse to carport structures.

“As our communities thrive, one of the key components needed to attract high paying jobs is quality affordable workforce housing,” said Debra Guerrero, Vice President of Government Affairs for The NRP Group.

The development comes after Japan's Aisin AW announced its plan to build a $400 million automatic transmissions manufacturing plant in Cibolo, bringing around 900 jobs to the area.

“We’re excited about Aisin AW’s arrival and the possibility of other businesses choosing our wonderful city as their next location. Trophy Oak comes at the perfect time to provide essential workforce housing,” said Herrera.

Trophy Oak is set to be completed by Spring 2021, the press release says.

