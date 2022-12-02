A Donate Life flag was raised outside Tampa General Hospital. McKeon's family said her organs will be donated and will benefit at least six people.

TAMPA, Fla. — Loved ones of Ciara McKeon won't know what life will be like without her but said she lives on in their hearts.

McKeon, a beloved teacher and coach at Anclote High School in Pasco County, died Friday. She was hit by an SUV at the school Thursday morning.

Family and loved ones of McKeon gathered outside Tampa General Hospital Saturday to honor her with a flag-raising ceremony. It was a Donate Life flag signifying McKeon's decision to donate her organs.

"We are happy to share the gift of life because I know the people that are in desperate need to survive," McKeon's mother, Valery, said.

The family revealed at least six people will benefit from McKeon's organ donation. They said her decision is not a surprise because that's the kind of person she was.

Loved ones shared memories and the impact McKeon had throughout her life during the ceremony. They unveiled how she helped them get through some of their lowest points.

"Ciara is and she’ll always be the love of my life," McKeon's girlfriend said. "The memories of our love will be held on forever."

She said she hugged McKeon goodbye the morning she was hit and got the call 30 minutes later.

"God must have told me that we needed that time together," the girlfriend said.

A chaplain shared words from McKeon's father, saying she was thoughtful and intelligent, with an infectious smile.

"She was the sunshine of our lives," Ciara's father said through tears.

Friends called McKeon the life of the party and people always gravitated toward her as a student and lacrosse player at SUNY Brockport in New York.

A separate ceremony at Anclote High School was held Saturday to honor McKeon.

FHP is continuing to investigate what happened Thursday but said a 24-year-old man from Clearwater claimed he did not see McKeon.