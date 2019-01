SAN ANTONIO — Chuy's is celebrating the birthday of the King, Elvis Presley, by giving away free food.

On Tuesday, January 8, the Tex-Mex restaurant is giving a free entree to anyone who comes dressed as Elvis or his wife, Priscilla Presley.

Chuy's was opened 36 years ago and now has over 100 locations. The restaurant chain continues to honor the King every year on his birthday.