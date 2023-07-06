Beloved Dallas Native American church is total loss after fire, officials say

The incident happened at the Dallas Indian Revival Center church near I-30 and Hampton Road.

DALLAS — A church in the southwestern area of Dallas suffered heavy damage in a fire on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said crews responded around 5:40 p.m. to the fire at the Dallas Indian Revival Center church on Ivanhoe Lane, which is near Interstate 30 and Hampton Road.

Firefighters spotted heavy smoke coming from the roof of the two-story church, according to officials.

The fire caused "significant damage, including a partial roof collapse," the fire department said.

The department said workers were on the roof of the church at the time the fire was reported but that they were able to come down safely. There were no injuries reported.

Investigators later determined the fire was accidental and was caused by a torch that was being used by the workers, according to the department.

"The native community... a lot of people grew up in this church," Pastor Patrick Osage told WFAA.

"God is still working...it’s a little rough road for the church, but the church will gather and grow, we’ll rebuild, and Dallas will still have this church to come to," he said.

Deacon Greg Smithson's been a member for about 20 years.

"This is a setback but it’s not gonna stop us from glorifying God," Smithson told WFAA. "We still have our people that’s the main thing."

The fire was extinguished just after 7 p.m., the department said.