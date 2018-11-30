Natural Bridge Caverns is kicking off its "Christmas at the Caverns" event that runs through the first four weekends in December.

Starting December 1, new activities will feature the sights and sounds of the holidays, combined with the natural wonder of the caves.

The activities will include caroling in the caverns, Santa "Spelunker" Clause, who will deliver toys at the caves, and a Christmas Campfire. At the campfire, families can play games and roast s'mores, along with other activities.

Tickets range from $11 to $23. Each guest who brings a nonperishable food item to donate to the Food Bank will receive $2 off an adult or $1 off a child Cavern tour ticket, redeemable for any Cavern tour.

© 2018 KENS