The China Grove Fire Department was called out to 8730 Real Road around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to put out the flames.

SAN ANTONIO — A China Grove Police car went up in flames overnight.

The China Grove Fire Department and deputies with BCSO were called out to 8730 Real Road around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, firefighters and deputies found the car engulfed in flames. It's not clear how the car got there or how it caught on fire.

No injuries related to the fire have been reported.