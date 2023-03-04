Murder charges against Fort Worth men dropped or downgraded after surveillance video captures moments after fender bender

The defense attorney for Markynn West remained confident that video and a 911 call would help her client

FORT WORTH, Texas — It's been six months since a fender bender turned into a deadly shootout in Fort Worth. Business owner and advocate Jin Shin died that day and four men were charged with his murder.

While on University Boulevard Drive on Aug. 15, 2023, Shin hit another driver.

The driver called 911 for help.

That 911 call came as a surveillance camera recorded the traffic accident. The Tarrant County District Attorney used the same video to clear a Fort Worth man after he shot and killed 43-year-old Shin.

Caller: The man is drunk and he's doing a lot. He's in the middle of the street and he is trying to drive off. If y'all could hurry up, that would be great.

Operator: Yes, ma'am, we already have officers en route to you.

The other driver called Markynn West to the accident scene, who helped keep everyone calm, including Shin. A source close to the investigation says county toxicology tests appear to show Shin had elevated blood alcohol levels and a trace of other drugs.

"I knew he was drunk. I was helping him. We were talking. He handed me his phone at a point, and I handed it back," said West.

But before police arrived, someone recorded Shinn loading a handgun. Shortly afterward, the driver involved in the fender bender with Shin made a second 911 call.

Operator: Fort Worth Police what is the location you're calling about?

Caller: He got a gun. He got a gun. He hit us from the back, and he got a gun.

Operator: What is your location? What is your location?

Caller: At university, he is shooting at us! {Gunfire: Pop, pop, pop, pop}

A grand jury indicted West for murder. His attorney Lesa Pamplin finally heard from prosecutors. Pamplin started working on the defense for West knowing about the 911 calls and surveillance video from a camera on University Drive.

"Everybody concurred that this case should have never been filed," said Pamplin.

District Attorney Phil Sorrell's statement said that a review of evidence in the case showed that after a minor traffic accident and disagreement, Shin retrieved a handgun and pointed it at those present. West, in defense of himself and others, fired his weapon at Shin, resulting in Shin's death.

"We're both anxious," said Pamplin. "We're waiting on the dismissal. It was probably about 3 that evening when we finally got the paperwork saying that the case had been dismissed."

Despite the self-defense ruling, West fought back tears and gave this advice to drivers involved in accidents.

"Be as kind as possible, be as kind as possible," said West.

After being charged and indicted for murder with a trial looming over his head for months, West is now trying to resume a life of normalcy, especially with his 10-year-old son.

"I'm sorry that these things had to transpire that way," said West. "But I definitely pray for them. I hope everyone can move on."

WFAA reached out to Shin's family for a reaction to the charges being dropped against West, who have not responded to requests for comment.