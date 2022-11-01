Children's Nutcracker returns to the Lila Cockrell Theatre

A beloved holiday tradition is returning to the Lila Cockrell Theatre for the Christmas season in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from December 2021.

A beloved holiday tradition is returning to the Lila Cockrell Theatre for the Christmas season in 2022.

The Children's Ballet of San Antonio will perform Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. The timeless story tells the tale of a young girl whose nutcracker doll comes to life and takes her on an adventure through several magical lands.

The Broadway-level performance features artists ages 3-19 and includes internationally acclaimed classical dancers alongside gifted special needs artists. The cast also includes vocalists, actors, gynmasts and more.

The performance will feature a Nutcracker market including tutus, Sugarplum Fairy wands, Mouse King swords, home décor including ornaments, and nutcrackers. There will also be makeup and hair stylists on site to offer holiday makeovers. Santa himself will also be on hand for photos.

Click through the slideshow below to see photos of past performances:

Children's Nutcracker returns to Lila Cockrell Theatre 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

The children's Nutcracker has three performances. The holiday market and photos with Santa open one hour before each performance. Santa pictures are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Friday, Dec 9, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec 10, 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 10, 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available on the Children’s Ballet of San Antonio website here.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.