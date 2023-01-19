Children's Ballet of SA to perform 'Sleeping Beauty' at the Majestic Theatre

Sleeping Beauty, which tells the story of Princess Aurora being put under a sleeping curse by an evil fairy, will be brought to life at the Majestic Theatre.

The Children's Ballet of San Antonio is hitting the stage once again! This time, the organization will be performing the classic ballet Sleeping Beauty.

Sleeping Beauty, which tells the story of Princess Aurora being put under a sleeping curse by an evil fairy, will be brought to life at the Majestic Theatre. In addition to CBSA students, the performance will include visiting artists Skylar Brandt and Herman Cornejo. They are both principal dancers with the American Ballet Theatre.

Auditions for other dancers and performers will be held on Saturday, January 28, at the CBSA students at 126 West Rector from 12:00-5 p.m., depending on the role. The open audition call is for dancers, gymnasts, actors, singers and other performing artists ages 3-19. Special needs artists are also encouraged to audition.

The Children's Ballet of San Antonio, led by founder and former Prima Ballerina, Vanessa Bessler, is unique in Texas. It is the only professional-level dance company in Texas to offer lead roles to ballet dancers of all ages, including as young as eight-years-old.

The company has trained dancers that reach international professional levels in dance. It serves as a gateway to young artists who are interested in pursuing a professional dance career.