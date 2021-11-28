Children with special needs get quiet time with Santa Claus

One family traveled all the way from Laredo, so their two sons could enjoy the one-on-one time with Ol’ Saint Nick in an environment tailored to their needs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Children of all ages and their families made their way into La Palmera mall before they opened their doors Sunday to enjoy quiet time with Santa.

"This will be the first time she meets him," said Becky Grady.

Meeting Santa can be nerve-wracking for any child, and this event gives children with special needs in the Coastal Bend the opportunity to get their photos taken with Santa, and tell him what's on their Christmas list without the crowds, background music, and fountain that can sometimes be a sensory overload.

"We think it’s great for all kiddos with different abilities to get to come here and it be quiet and not overwhelming," Grady said.

One family traveled all the way from Laredo, so their two sons could enjoy the one-on-one time with Ol’ Saint Nick in an environment tailored to their needs. They said they wished more places offered picture ops like this one.

"They have special time for the children, and I really like that the mall is closed (so there’s) less people," said Erica Deleza.

The photo ops are by reservation only, which gives families their own time slot to visit with Santa and extra time for those who may have developmental or physical challenges.

"They like it. It’s less stressful for them and a really great opportunity,” Deleza said.

If you missed out, there will be two more quiet time with Santa events coming up on Dec. 5th and Dec. 12th from 9-11 a.m. at La Palmera Mall

For more information or to register for the next two events, visit https://amusemattebooksanta.com/la-palmera/ or click here.

