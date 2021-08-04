Child tax credit expanded under stimulus bill: How it works

President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill includes child tax credit payments to parents for kids. Here's who qualifies and how much you could get.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The federal government is still working on sending out the $1,400 stimulus checks from President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, but there are some other benefits included in the package, such as the expanded child tax credit.

Families with kids could soon be getting thousands of dollars thanks to the stimulus bill that passed in March. The modified tax credit includes direct cash payments to parents, but they won't see that money for a few more months.

The bill expanded the tax credit you get for having kids but calculating how much you'll get is a little complicated. Basically, it depends on a child's age.

Who qualifies for child tax credit payments

Kids 5 years old and younger qualify for the full $3,600 credit. Then it's $3,000 for kids ages 6-17. Also, 18-year-olds who are still dependents qualify for $500.

Income limits put on new child tax credit benefit

How much parents make matters, too. If you're single, you need to make $75,000 a year or less to get the full amount. For joint filers, the limit is $150,000.

If you make more, the amount you'll receive per child decreases as your income rises, and in order to qualify for these payments, you must file your 2020 income taxes.

When will the payments be received?