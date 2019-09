SAN ANTONIO — A child was shot in the leg after the bullet went through the wall of a home, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Alametos near Olmos Park on the north side.

A man and a woman were allegedly messing with a gun when it fired and hit the female child, police said.

Authorities said the child was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The man and woman were detained and the weapon was recovered, police said.