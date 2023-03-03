Child shot in head while playing with gun with group of friends

The child was reportedly with a group pf friends playing with the weapon when it went off.

SAN ANTONIO — An 11-year-old was rushed to a hospital after he was shot in the head while playing with a gun, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened before 9:30 a.m. on Friday in the 700 block of North San Marcos northwest of downtown.

Police are working to gather more information, but they did confirm to KENS 5 that the wound was self-inflicted. The child was reportedly with a group pf friends playing with the weapon when it went off.

Police Chief William McManus said the father thought the gun was secured and that the boy did not have access to the weapon; it was reportedly hidden in a drawer.