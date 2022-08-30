Girl dies after wandering away, falling into SW Harris County pond, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 7-year-old girl passed away at the hospital Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A girl has died after being pulled from a neighborhood retention pond Tuesday in southwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez tweeted about the incident at about 5:40 p.m. and said it happened on Waterside Cove Lane, which is just inside Beltway 8 near Almeda Road. On Wednesday morning, Gonzalez tweeted that the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Gonzalez said the 7-year-old girl wandered away and fell into the water.