Child playing with candles causes fire, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — Fire officials say a child playing with candles led to a small fire in a home near Helotes late Wednesday night.

Firefighters got the call just before midnight to the home, located in the 10000 block of Astor Canyon. There was no visible sign of a fire from outside the 2-story house, but once they began an interior search, they found a slight haze inside.

The San Antonio Fire Department said a small fire was found in a child's closet on the second floor. Fire officials said the child admitted to them that she was playing with candles prior to falling asleep.