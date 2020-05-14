x
Child playing with candles causes fire, officials say

Fire officials said the child admitted to them that she was playing with candles prior to falling asleep.
SAN ANTONIO — Fire officials say a child playing with candles led to a small fire in a home near Helotes late Wednesday night.

Firefighters got the call just before midnight to the home, located in the 10000 block of Astor Canyon. There was no visible sign of a fire from outside the 2-story house, but once they began an interior search, they found a slight haze inside.

The San Antonio Fire Department said a small fire was found in a child's closet on the second floor. Fire officials said the child admitted to them that she was playing with candles prior to falling asleep.

Damage is considered minimal, estimated at approximately $2,500, and contained to the closet. No one was injured.