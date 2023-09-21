Child jumps out of vehicle after he wakes up and finds thief driving his dad's car, SAPD says

San Antonio Police are searching for a light-colored, older model Lexus four door.

SAN ANTONIO — Police search for a stolen vehicle after a father said his son was asleep in the back seat but he later escaped by jumping out of the car, according to officials.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. at a gas station at 11702 Interstate 35 on Thursday.

Officials say a man left his 10-year-old son sleeping in the back seat and went inside a store while his gas pumping. Upon return the man noticed his car was missing with his son still inside.

Police say the child was able to jump out of the vehicle about a mile down from the incident then ran to a nearby Universal Toyota dealership for help. He was reunited with this father.

