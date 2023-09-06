Child hospitalized after being bit by pit bull, police say

The attack happened just before 10 p.m. at an apartment complex on Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO — A child is receiving treatment at a hospital after being attacked by a dog Thursday night on the west side, police said.

Police said a man brought his pit bull into the apartment to introduce the dog to the family. A 9-year-old boy reportedly fell near the dog, and the dog locked his jaw on the boy's ankle.

Officers described the child's wound as deep lacerations with severe tissue damage.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say no charges are expected at this time.

