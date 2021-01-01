Child hit by car while watching fireworks; family catches driver before police arrive

San Antonio Police say the driver will face a charge of failure to stop and render aid.

SAN ANTONIO — A family's New Year's Eve celebration took a scary turn on the south side of San Antonio on Thursday night when their child was hit by a car.

San Antonio police said the child's family chased down the driver before officers arrived.

The incident happened around midnight. Police were called out to a home on the south side after a young child was hit by a car while the child and family were outside either shooting off or watching fireworks.

Police said the driver who hit the child took off after the crash. Multiple family members chased him down and held the man, who police said was in his 20s and 30s.

The child was brought to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.