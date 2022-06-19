Child hit by vehicle after getting ice cream with family; driver takes off, police say

Police said the child was standing on the sidewalk with his father and grandmother, getting ice cream from an ice cream truck along the curb.

SAN ANTONIO — A 5-year-old was getting ice cream with his family when he ran out into the middle of the road and was hit by a car, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 1300 block of Avant Avenue.

The child was reportedly told to wait with his grandmother while his father went back into their home across the street. The child ran after his dad and that's when he was hit by the car.

Police said the vehicle was a newer model silver Chevrolet sedan traveling eastbound on Avant Avenue.

The driver momentarily stopped, but then drove away. The child reportedly suffered minor injuries to the left side of his face and on his back. He was taken to a children's hospital by his mother.

If authorities find the driver, they will be charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid. This case is still under investigation.