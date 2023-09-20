11-year-old fires BB gun at playground during recess, according to Boerne ISD

SAN ANTONIO — Boerne ISD will be holding safety presentations for parents after a child was shot with a BB gun at an elementary school Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred during recess at Kendall Elementary when a student was on the playground and was hit with a BB, according to the district.
Boerne ISD says the student was not injured and all other children were brought inside as a precaution.
Police say the 11-year-old who fired the gun is not enrolled in Boerne ISD and shot from a property adjacent to the school.
Officials say it was an isolated incident and the child was taken into custody.
The district says counselors will be available for students and a safety discussion will take place Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.