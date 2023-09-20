x
Local News

11-year-old fires BB gun at playground during recess, according to Boerne ISD

Officials say it was an isolated incident and the child was taken into custody.

SAN ANTONIO — Boerne ISD will be holding safety presentations for parents after a child was shot with a BB gun at an elementary school Tuesday morning. 

The incident occurred during recess at Kendall Elementary when a student was on the playground and was hit with a BB, according to the district. 

Boerne ISD says the student was not injured and all other children were brought inside as a precaution. 

Police say the 11-year-old who fired the gun is not enrolled in Boerne ISD and shot from a property adjacent to the school. 

Officials say it was an isolated incident and the child was taken into custody. 

The district says counselors will be available for students and a safety discussion will take place Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. 

