Child back with family after being reported missing on the south side

Police cleared an entire building before a neighbor upstairs told police she had the girl --- she was found at the neighbor’s apartment.

SAN ANTONIO — A seven-year-old girl is back with her parents after she went missing from an apartment complex on Loop 410 on the southside around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

San Antonio Police police spent two hours looking for the little girl going through creek ways and dumpsters before she was found.

Police say it started as an argument between the little girl and her parents. That’s when the little girl walked out of the apartment to cool off which is a normal thing for her to do, her parents said. However, this time the girl got lost.

Police say they immediately set up a perimeter around the complex and began searching the grounds nearby even using the eagle helicopter to try and find her.

After searching through the woods and new developments nearby, police narrowed in on the search and began knocking on doors.

Right now, there are conflicting reports on whether the woman upstairs knew the little girl or if she knew the girl was reported missing. Police aren’t sure why the woman didn’t call police when she found her.