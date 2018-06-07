A child who was found unresponsive in a west-side residential pool Friday afternoon has died, according to officials with SAPD.

KENS 5's crew at the scene witnessed a child being transported by ambulance from the location around 3:20 p.m.

The child went missing around 2 p.m. Police said that the child's parents and relatives began searching for him around the neighborhood.

Although it is not clear how the child got there, SAPD said the 4-year-old was actually discovered in the next-door neighbor's pool.

The child succumbed to his injuries at University Hospital after being transported from the scene.

Officials told KENS 5 that the investigation remains open, but said they don't expect to file criminal charges.

Further details were not immediately available.

