Dog found abandoned inside his crate at apartment parking lot, with dog tags and food nearby

When City of San Antonio ACS arrived, a nervous and scared dog named Chewie was inside his crate with a bag of dog food, pet tags, and vaccine records on top it.

SAN ANTONIO — An adorable chihuahua named Chewie, who was found abandoned in an apartment complex paring lot, now has a loving forever home.

The story begins on a sad note, with City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) finding the poor chihuahua left behind by his owners in a dog crate under a parking carport. When the ACS officer approached the crate, Chewie was nervous and scared. A bag of dog food, his pet tags, and vaccine records were all on top of the crate.

ACS began investigating the owner's information on the paperwork and found out that the family had lived in the same apartment complex. Apparently they had fallen on hard times and moved without taking their dog.

Chewie was brought back to ACS so they could help him and find him a forever home.

Just five days later, Ms. T was walking through the kennels, when she spotted little Chewie curled up in his blanket. It was love at first sight. She decided then and there that her family could provide Chewie with the comfort and love he deserved.

"He has filled our hearts with so much love & joy," said Mrs. T. "He is spoiled rotten along with my two other adopted fur babies, who were also adopted from ACS."

Chewie may have had a ruff start but his story has a happy ending. He is loved and cherished in his forever home.

