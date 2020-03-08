Chicken coop fire in east San Antonio kills a number of birds

The homeowner said he had been using a lamp for newly hatched chicks and he believes somehow the lamp was knocked over into bedding material.

SAN ANTONIO — A lamp used to care for hatchling chicks is what they think started a fire that killed a number of birds this afternoon in east San Antonio.

Firefighters were called to Rice Road off WW White around 5 p.m. where they found a series of sheds and chicken coops on fire, so they raced to save as many chickens as they could.

They did manage to rescue a number of birds, but not all of them.

The homeowner said he had been using a lamp for newly hatched chicks and he believes somehow the lamp was knocked over into bedding material.

With the dry conditions and high heat, the fire got a quick jump on firefighters. They managed to get things under control quickly though.