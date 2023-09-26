Chicken leads police officer on hilarious chase

JONESBORO, Ark. — To be a police officer, you can't be chicken.
But that doesn't mean you won't end up chasing them.
A rookie officer in Arkansas recently had to put in some extra legwork to wrangle a bothersome bird when a woman couldn't get it off her apartment porch.
In a Facebook post, the Jonesboro Police Department said Patrol Officer Nathan Swindle chased down the chicken while his field training officer Corporal Maurice Kinnard looked on. Body camera video of the poultry pursuit showed residents, Officer Swindle and his fellow patrolmen laughing as the chicken repeatedly evaded capture, at one point resisting arrest by hiding under a car.
After nearly two minutes, Swindle got the clucker in his clutches.
"He responded just in time to save the day and help the resident get inside her apartment. Officers returned the chicken to its home safe and sound," the department said.
An eggstraordinary end to some unusual fowl play.
