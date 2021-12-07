Chick-fil-A offers free nuggets this week in San Antonio

The deal ends on Saturday and you have to use the restaurant's app.

The promotion for an 8-count order of chicken nuggets started Monday and ends on December 11. In a news release, the restaurant chain said it's their way of giving back, "Chick-fil-A restaurants in the San Antonio area are offering free Chick-fil-A Nuggets to thank guests for their continued support."

Guests can redeem the offer by visiting any participating San Antonio-area Chick-fil-A to using the Chick-fil-A App during restaurant hours.

“We are thrilled to offer a free Nugget entrée to our community as a thank you for continuing to dine with us this past year,” said San Antonio local restaurant Operator Greg De La Cruz. “We hope each guest enjoys this tasty treat and stops by to redeem their free offer.”