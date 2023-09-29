Chicano publications exhibit highlights social justice-focused works from 1960s, 70s

The exhibit is currently on display at the Weil Gallery in the Center for the Arts at TAMU-CC.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new exhibit called "En El Frente: Celebrating the impact of Chicano Publications" was unveiled over at A&M-CC’s Center for Arts on Thursday.



It focuses on Chicano social justice-focused newspapers and publications from the 1960s and 70s.



During this time, more than 300 Chicano publications were distributed across the United States -- 25 of those publications are included in this exhibit.

"What I love about these papers is that they don't follow any of the rules,” said A&M-CC assoc. professor of graphic design Joshua Duttweiler. “No one was necessarily trained in graphic design, but their passion for what they believed in is what made them do it. And so you can see that passion in their creativity in the papers."



A reception was held that featured a Chicano Publications Panel discussion with two activist-designers who actually worked on the Chicano papers during the 1960s and 70s, along with two current Zine activists.

